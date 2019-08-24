Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor recently attended a book launch event in Delhi, where the actress looked absolutely stunning in a traditional avatar. However, she made a blunder there that led to her trolling on social media.

Janhvi looked like million bucks in a white saree at the book launch of "Calling Sehmat". While her fans cannot stop praising her beauty, there are others who noticed something wrong in the pictures shared on social media.

One celebrity photographer posted her pictures from the event, where Janhvi is seen holding the book upside down. As soon as people on Instagram noticed it, they started mocking Sridevi's daughter for the mistake.

Although she later corrected the mistake, the damage was already done as scores of comments trolling the star kid poured in. well, social media is truly a cruel place.

On the work front, Janhvi has a couple of promising upcoming movies. After her successful debut in Dhadak, the young actress will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena's biopic, shooting of which is already done.

She also has a mega budget multi-starrer Karan Johar film titled Takht. She will be working with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Bhumi Pednekar.