Ever since Karan Johar announced his multi starrer film 'Takht', fans are excited to know every small update about the upcoming movie. Karan Johar had announced the cast of the movie in 2018 but the film has not yet gone on floors. We wonder what's the reason for the delay!

After 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Karan Johar is focusing on 'Takht' and there are reports that the film will go on floors next year. According to Mid Day, Takht's shooting will kick off in the last week of February and will be a start-to-finish schedule over 170 days.

A source told Mid Day that Karan is working on the final edits of the script, while the team has been zeroing in on dates that are suitable for all actors. While several actors can work on their portions individually, Ranveer, Vicky and Kareena have several shots together and are hence needed during the same shooting window.

With its humongous star cast, 'Takht' will see Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. It is a story about the enmity between brothers caused by the succession of the throne.

Apart from Takht, Karan Johar is also currently busy with the promotion of 'Good Newwz' which is slated to release on 27th December that stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.