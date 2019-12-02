Speculations had been doing the rounds that Bhaagamathie was being remade in Hindi. Putting all the rumours and speculations rest, G Ashok, the director of the film has finally announce that the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster has been finalised.

On his Facebook page, he wrote, "Bhumi Pednekar in & as #DURGAVATI, a scary-thriller. Presented by #CapeOfGoodFilms and # BhushanKumar , produced by #VikramMalhotra Directed by me #Ashok, goes on floors by mid-January. #ashok #ashokdirector #directorashok #durgavati ." (sic)

The director shared a photograph of the entire team where Bhumi Pednekar is seen holding a placard which reads Hero along with presenters Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and producer Vikram Malhotra.

Bhaagamathie remake has been titled Durgavati and needless to say, it sounds very interesting too. Let us see whether it will be a big hit as that as the original.

The Telugu version was released in 2017 and was a blockbuster hit. Anushka Shetty, the leading lady in the film, was working for Bhaagamathie and Baahubali 2 simultaneously. It stars Unni Mukundan, Jayaram, Murali Sharma and others in key roles. The film was produced by Saaho makers under their banner UV Creations.

A production source has revealed that it is director G Ashok who wanted to remake this film in Hindi and took the initiative of taking it Bollywood. Apparently, the director was trying to enter into Bollywood and eventually thought that Bhaagamathie would be the best option to make a promising debut.