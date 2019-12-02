Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's love affair news had taken the internet by storm. Fans were quite excited for the couple. They were often spotted hanging out together and also posing for the paparazzi. But from the last few days, it is been reported that the couple have taken a sabbatical from their rumored relationship as they are falling short of time to spend with each other, both being busy with their film schedule.

But is this the real reason for the couple to take a break in their relationship? Doesn't seem so. Ever since Kartik and Ananya started working together in their upcoming Pati Patni Aur Woh, rumours of the two dating each other were sparked. The duo had been spotted on dinner dates and also celebrated the New Year together that added even more fuel to the fire. And it seems like, it was because of Ananya that Sara and Kartik eventually broke up.

Talking about the same, Ananya told Mid-day, "I don't take dating rumours seriously because people will talk about whatever they want to. If we hang-out together, it will be news. If we don't, that too will be spoken of. So, I might as well do what I like."

Having said that, she also expressed her fondness for Kartik. She said, "I have said it in the past that I find Kartik cute and like spending time with him. I am not going to stop it because of what is appearing in the news. We laugh about the rumours. It has not made any difference to our lives."

On the professional front, Ananya, Kartik and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Pati Patni Aur woh' will be releasing on December 6, 2019. While Sara Ali Khan is currently busy shooting for 'Love Aaj Kal 2' and will also be seen in 'Coolie No. 1' opposite Varun Dhawan.