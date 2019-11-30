There was a report about how Govinda unhappy over the adaptation of popular number Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare, originally picturised on him, in upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh and ruining it by remixing it. A source had said that Govinda felt the lead actors Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar clueless about the pace and rhythm of the song, dancing mechanically without any feeling.

While Kartik had reportedly said that he never wanted to disappoint Govinda, the latter's nephew Krushna Abhishek also didn't leave a chance to take a dig at the remix version of Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare.

When the trio Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi visited The Kapil Sharma Show as guests, Krushna as Sapna who runs a beauty parlour, walked on to the stage with some oil bottles. He equally distributed bottles to each of the three celebrities and asked them to mix up the different oils together.

To this, Kapil Sharma interrupted Krushna asking him why would they follow his word and mix it up? To which, Krushna replied in a sarcastic surprised tone, "Acha? Mere mama (Govinda) ka gana remix kar sakte hai, to mera tel mix nahi kar sakte? (If they can remix my uncle's song, they couldn't even mix up the oil)." And everyone burst into laughter.

It was also reported that after Kartik had learned about Govinda's reaction to Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare remix, he reportedly wanted Govinda to know that he doesn't mean to offend.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma Show has jumped up the ladder by securing the seventh spot in this week's TRP chart. Last week, the show was at the ninth position.