Kartik Aaryan starrer remix of Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare recently made headlines after Govinda reportedly expressed disappointment at the new version of the song. While the senior actor reportedly found the stars dance too "mechanical", Kartik reportedly did not want to imitate Govinda at all.

Apparently, Kartik never wanted to disappoint Govinda, and he always knew imitating the senior actor's steps would have made things worse. "That would've been disastrous. Kartik is no Govinda. He has his own charm and his fans are not the same fans that used to flock for Govinda. This is a new generation, and Kartik is not doing a Govinda," The Asian Age quoted a source from the team as saying, adding that neither Kartik nor choreographer Farah Khan wanted the actor to copy Govinda.

Kartik didn't intend to offend Govinda

"Kartik just wants Govinda to know that he doesn't mean to offend. It's like Dilip Kumar, who played the doomed lover in Bimal Roy's Devdas, being offended by what Shah Rukh Khan did in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas," the source added.

Earlier, it was reported that Govinda was highly disappointed with the remixed version of Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare as he felt that Kartik, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar lacked "feeling" in the song video.

Govinda unimpressed with the song

"He doesn't want to give the remix any added publicity. But he is not flattered. Far from it. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya seem clueless about the pace and rhythm of the song. He feels they dance mechanically, without feeling. One has to feel the music. He can't see any feeling in the way his songs are done," a source close to the actor had told Deccan Chronicle.

The remixed version of the song is from the film Pati Patni Aur Who, which is a remake of the old film by the same title.