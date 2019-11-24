The early 90s were Govinda's years. Not only was he the No.1 choice of producers, but even the audience could not get enough of him. What worked in Govinda's favour was his incredible dancing skill. Known as the dancing legend of Bollywood, Govinda has given Bollywood a number of hit songs which people still tap their feet to.

So, it was natural to draw comparisons when one of Govinda's most powerful songs - Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare - was remixed and brought back in Kartik Aaryan's Pati, Patni Aur Woh. While netizens were not truly impressed with the remixed version of the song and still feel the original song was better, Govinda too has not loved the song.

Govinda unhappy

"He doesn't want to give the remix any added publicity. But he is not flattered. Far from it. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya seem clueless about the pace and rhythm of the song. He feels they dance mechanically, without feeling. One has to feel the music. He can't see any feeling in the way his songs are done," a source close to the actor told Deccan Chronicle. "Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare involved a lot of talent besides Govinda and Raveena Tandon. They should be acknowledged," the report further stated.

However, this is not the first time when a celebrity has not liked the remixed version of their song.

Koena Mitra's ire

Earlier, Koena Mitra had slammed 'Saki, Saki' remix from Batla House featuring Nora Fatehi. She had said, "My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki" has been recreated. Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why? P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride.(sic)"

Lata Mangeshkar not impressed

Lata Mangeshkar had also slammed viral singing sensation Ranu Mondal for copying songs and asked budding singers to sing in their own voice without trying to emulate anyone. "Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone benefits from my name and work, I feel fortunate). But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success," she had said.

"By singing my songs or Kishoreda's (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab's, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha's (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won't last. She feels great concern for the talent on the music shows on television. "So many children sing my songs so beautifully. But how many of them are remembered after the first flush of success? I only know of Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghosal," she added.