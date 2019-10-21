American politician Frank A Clark had once said, "I think the next best thing to solving a problem is finding some humour in it." And we had expected the same when reports of Govinda featuring with wife Sunita on The Kapil Sharma Show had surfaced online. We had all expected that the bitter fall-out between the mama-bhanja would be resolved on the show with some humour and lots of laughter.

However, we were proved wrong. Krushna Abhishek did his stint and left the stage soon before Govinda was to appear. Later, shedding light on the same, Krushna told International Business Times, India, "I was told by the team that Sunita Ii didn't want me to be a part of the segment featuring them. So, I appeared in a gig before their entry. It was sad and shocking, as my character (Sapna) is an integral part of the show."

He further added, "I chose not to create a ruckus because it was Narmada's big day, and they had come to promote her album. If I could do this for my sister being the older brother, I expected the same from my elders. It's so sad that while Chi-Chi mama (Govinda) doesn't want us to fight or talk about our issues in public, something like this has happened."

When IBT contacted Kashmera Shah, who is busy with the pre-production work of her upcoming film – Marne Bhi Do Yaaron – she said, "I find it a little strange that they did not want Krushna at the time that they were on stage. I understand that Krushna is fabulous in comedy but he would not have overshadowed Govindaji. So why the insecurity? But, of course, we can't control how others think, right?"

She further added, "As far as I am concerned, I have distanced myself from people that involve themselves in such meaningless politics. I am too busy with the release of my first film and honestly, I have no time for people that sit at home and plot against my husband and me."

Apart from the Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek would be seen in a never-seen-before role in Kashmera Shah helmed project – Marne Bhi Do Yaaron – a dark comedy which also features newbie Rishab Chauhan.