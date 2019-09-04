While the internet is going gaga over viral singing sensation Ranu Mondal, Lata Mangeshkar does not seem to be too impressed with her. Ranu Mondal shot to fame when someone recorded her singing 'Ek pyaar ka nagma hai', a Lata Mangeshkar song at the railway station.

Ever since then, things have just been looking up for the singer. From getting a drastic makeover, appearing on reality shows to having bagged and recorded a song with Himesh Reshammiya for his upcoming film - Happy Hardy and Heer - there is no stopping Ranu Mondal.

However, Lata Mangeshkar has some wise advice for the budding singer. While talking to IANS, Lata ji said that she is happy if someone is happy and getting work by singing her songs and considers herself lucky. However, she soon expressed her concerns on newcomers singing legendary songs.

Lata ji said, "But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda's (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab's, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha's (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won't last."

Further talking about budding singers and newcomers, Lata ji said that they should try and be original. She also added that the singers should sing the evergreen songs sung by her and her colleagues but they must also seek their own song and style of singing.

Talking about how Asha Bhosle didn't copy her and made her own individual mark in the industry, Lata ji said, "If Asha (Bhosle) had not insisted on singing in her own style she would have remained in my shadow forever. She is the biggest example of how far individuality can take one's talent to."

Well, we totally agree with Lata ji's thoughts!