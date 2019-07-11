With a great deal of talk about Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future doing the rounds, a very prominent Indian voice, and the most beautiful one arguably, has asked the veteran cricketer to not hang up his boots and continue representing India.

In a tweet, the Lata Mangeshkar, the most famous playback singer of the country, wrote: "Namaskar M S Dhoni ji. Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke aap retire hona chahte hain. Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye. Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye." ("These days, I am hearing that you want to retire. Please don't think like this. The country needs your skills and it is my request also that you don't allow the thought of retirement to enter your mind.")

The Bharat Ratna awardee is not a frequent tweeter and only expresses her views on social media on rare occasions. The fact that she felt the need to address MSD and express, in such a respectful manner, her desire to see him continue as an Indian player makes this appeal very special, perhaps at par with any complement that Dhoni has got in his career. Let's see if Mahi responds to her.