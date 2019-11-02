Rumours of Ananya Panday dating Kartik Aaryan have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. And even the actress' father Chunky Panday is aware of it. However, the senior actor is more worried about Kartik if the rumours are true.

Ananya and Chunky recently appeared on Maniesh Paul's TV show – Movies Masti, where the host repeatedly teased the young actress for her rumoured affair with Kartik. Her father was also present there, and he had a rather unusual response to those teasing and the rumours.

It all started after Maniesh teasingly asked Ananya about how many times she watched Luka Chuppi or Kartik Calling Kartik. While the actress kept blushing, Chunky actually warned her boyfriends and future husband, suggesting that it is hard to handle Ananya.

"I just want to warn my daughter's boyfriends and future husband, that she is very tough to handle," Chunky said jokingly. Hearing her father's comment, Ananya then laughingly said that now no one would want to date or marry her.

It was indeed a funny conversation. Watch the video below:

While Ananya and Kartik will be seen together in the film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, the two stars are often seen hanging out together outside the sets. She was also recently spotted dining with Kartik on her birthday.