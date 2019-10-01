Teen sensation Ananya Panday who is creating headlines ever since the actress is signing back to back films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh and now Khaali Peeli. After leaving a positive impact on her fans with her commendable performance in SOTY 2, the actress who is playing a unique role in Pati Patni Aur Woh opens up about portraying a character older to the age.

Talking about essaying matured role in Pati Patni Aur Woh Ananya Panday says, "Had a lot of fun essaying a role which was more mature and which was not of my age. With SOTY 2 I played a character which was my age - a lot like how I am as a person. so i feel like with Pati Patni Aur Woh, because I am playing a slightly older and a slightly mature character, i think it's exciting for me because as an actor I want to do as many different things as I can and I feel it is easy for people to imagine me as a young person because I am a young person, but I feel like it will be interesting for them to see me play something slightly older and they can see me in that aspect. So I think as an actor in general to play different characters is the best part to play personalities that are very different from how you are as a person in your real life is the most exciting part about being an actor. so I am very excited for people to see me in a very avtaar than they already have."

In the early stage of her career, the actress is all set to give a variety of performances with her upcoming films which are totally different from each other and will help Ananya Panday to emerge as a versatile actress.

Ananya Panday has created a mark for herself with her debut film earlier this year and will soon be seen entertaining audiences in a completely unique avatar with her upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The gorgeous star has created a niche for herself within no time and signed upon several brands as well which tie back to her bubbly and jovial personality. Her candidness resonates with most of us and we are completely in awe of her!

The actress recently packed up shooting for her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh where she is starring alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress has also started shooting for her third movie with Ishan Khatter titled Khaali Peeli.