The TRP chart for the 47th week is finally out and you would be surprised to know about the shocking changes that have taken place. While Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 13 has suffered a major blow, The Kapil Sharma Show has taken a big leap in the TRP race.

According to BARC report, the show that has taken the numero uno spot in the TRP chart is none other than Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya followed by Colors channel's Choti Sardarrni at number 2 spot.

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has settled down at the third position while Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka and Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya have grabbed the fourth and fifth position in the TRP list.

Sony TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has remained strong at the 6th position, while The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped up to the 7th position from 9th spot in the TRP chart. Singing reality show Indian Idol 11 has got the 8th spot while Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has entered into the TRP race by taking the 9th spot.

Taking the 10th and final spot in the TRP list is Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, a spin-off of popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai kicking Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 13 out of the TRP race.