Slowly and steadily, Kapil Sharma has established himself as the top comedian in the country. From his small gigs, winning comedy reality shows to starting his own show; Kapil Sharma has come a long way.

While trying to find out more about the show and how it works, we stumbled upon a few revelations that have left us totally surprised. One of the highlights of the Kapil Sharma Show is his interaction with the audience members. While we were always left rolling on the floor with his hysterical banters and impressed with Kapil's spontaneity, in reality, it is all scripted. Yes, several quora users have alleged that the entire show is scripted and there is hardly any scope for improvisations.

It's all scripted

Quora users have said that crew members come and ask audience members to dance and those who dance oddly or funnily are later asked to come on stage. Not just that, people have also alleged that even the questions asked by the audience are given to them by the crew members and Kapil's reply to them is also mostly scripted.

One Quora user has said that while Kapil comes up with his own jokes here and there and remembers the script to the t, same is not the case with other celebrities on the show. Bharti Singh and Krushna allegedly use a teleprompter, otherwise, they keep forgetting the dialogues. One Quora user has alleged that while talking and pulling each other's legs, Kapil and Sidhu often used to use slangs when the mics used to be off but the audience used to hear it.

Crew's rough behaviour

Majority of the users on Quora, who have been an audience to the show real-time, have alleged that the crew of the Kapil Sharma Show, does not behave properly with the audience. Not only are the audience not allowed to go to the washroom for several hours but are even made to sit uncomfortably with more people than the number of seats. Not just that, users have alleged that the crew members talk roughly to the audience and don't allow them to take water inside the studio.

Users have also said that Kapil is immensely respectable towards the audience and more often than not, doesn't even know that his crew has been rude to the audience. Not just that, users have said that Kapil shares a warm equation with Sidhu and respects him a lot. He even does Ganpati puja before opening the show and tries to make the audience comfortable.