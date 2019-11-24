The weekend episode of the Kapil Sharma Show is going to be packed with entertainment and laughter as Puranchand Wadali of the Wadali brothers would grace the son along with his son, Lahwinder Singh Wadali. For those of you, who had seen the Wadali brothers last time, would know that the guests in themselves are powerhouse entertainers. And coupled with Kapil's jibes and Krushna's humour, the entertainment value of the show would go a notch higher.

Parmeet Sethi's surprise visit

Archana Puran Singh's husband, Parmeet Sethi, paid a surpise visit to the show and started everyone. Archana Puran Singh had shared a video of Parmeet enjoying the episode along with the audience. Taking a dig at Parmeet, Krushna said that everyone used to call the Kapil Sharma Show as a family show because everyone used to sit at home with the entire family to watch it. However, now that family is coming to the sets to watch the show, it shouldn't be called family show anymore. Krushna further went on to say that Parmeet had probably come because after a long time paneer ki sabzi had been prepared for the cast and crew members. This leaves everyone in splits including Parmeet Sethi.

Krushna's accusations on Archana

A few weeks back, on Diwali special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy along with Boman Irani had come to the show to promote their film - Made in China. While the trio was having a good time on the show, Krushna Abhishek kept taking a potshots at Archana. He accused Archana of meddling with the creative team and writing bad jokes that failed to produce any laughter. Krushna kept on repeating this punch line after every bad joke he delivered so much so that even Boman Irani joined him and asked Archana to stop writing jokes for the performing artistes.

Ever since the show has been back with its second season, it has always stayed in the top ten list of the TRP chart. However, this week, the show was pushed to the last spot after BIgg Boss 13 finally made its entry into the list.