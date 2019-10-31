Making fun of Archana Puran Singh has now become a norm on The Kapil Sharma Show since Navjot Singh Sidhu's ouster. Kapil Sharma along with the other cast of the show often put forth several allegations against Archana and threaten her that Sidhu may come and replace her at any point of time. And this time, Krushna Abhishek has accused Archana of interfering in the creative team.

On Diwali special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy along with Boman Irani were seen spreading laughter and promoting their recently released film Made In China on the show.

While the trio was having a good time on the show, Krushna as Sapna who runs a beauty parlour, couldn't resist himself from taking a potshot at Archana. He accused Archana of meddling with the creative team and writing bad jokes that failed to produce any laughter.

Krushna kept on repeating this punch line after every bad joke he delivered so much so that even Boman Irani joined him and asked Archana to stop writing jokes for the performing artistes.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been raising its bar with each passing week. While the format of the show would remain the same, we would get to see a lot of emotional moments too.

The show has been doing well in the TRP chart and has never gone out of the top ten race ever since it has started. This week the show took up the eighth spot with 2.7 points.