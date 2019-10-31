Before getting evicted from Bigg Boss 13 house in the surprise mid-week eviction, Siddhartha Dey was in news for passing sexist remark on Arti Singh which didn't go down well with her brother Krushna Abhishek. He had said that he will confront Siddhartha in front of Salman Khan, however, his wife Kashmera Shah was of different opinion. And now that Siddhartha is finally out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, he said that he will meet Krushna and hopes things will get better.

The incident had taken place after Siddhartha passed lewd comments on Arti during a task. Arti was applying various products on Siddharth's body as a part of the task, following which he said, "Bina shilajeet ke ladkiya yeh sab kar rahi hai".

Things got heated up further when Siddhartha allegedly touched her inappropriately. Arti had shouted at him saying, "Tujhe toh shilajeet ki jarurat nahi hai na". Siddharth was vehemently slammed by viewers on social media for his behaviour. Even co-contestant Sidharth Shukhla had strongly confronted him on the show for his comments.

Addressing the said issue after his eviction, Siddhartha told The Times Of India, "Yes, I will definitely meet Krushna and Kashmera both. I have just come out. Krushna and Kashmera are good human beings and one of the most talented artists of our country. They are a great couple. They will understand how difficult the situation was inside. I have already apologised to Arti on national television in front of Salman Khan sir. Arti is Krushna's sister and I also consider her as my sister. I always said that Arti was my responsibility in the house. Whatever occurred should not have happened and I am regretful for the words I said. I am hopeful they will understand."

It remains to be seen if Krushna will forgive Siddhartha for his behaviour with his sister Arti in the Bigg Boss 13 house.