If you could recall Ameesha Patel was appointed as the 'Malkin' of the Bigg Boss 13 house by Salman Khan. She was supposed to enter the house and assign tasks to each of the contestants. However, Ameesha didn't appear in any of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13 except for the first two and you would be surprised to know what had transpired with her during episode 1.

It all began when Siddhartha Dey went into the swimming pool after taking his shirt off. And as he came out of the pool, Siddhartha did a small dance sequence with Ameesha who was there outside the pool. But little did she know that the next moment Siddhartha will pass a disrespectful comment on her.

"Duniya ko bata sakta hoon aaj, Ameesha Patel made me wet," Siddhartha said while making a sort of confession by raising his hand. Ameesha did look offended by his comment but she decided to brush the matter under the carpet letting Siddhartha easily get away with it.

The said episode was aired on Colors after deleting the 'me wet' comment and the same censored version of the incident went on Voot as well which was followed by a beep.

When Ameesha was contacted to know if it had really happened and how did she take Siddhartha's comment, she remained unavailable. However, when Spotboye reached out to evicted Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik to shed some light on the matter, he confirmed that the incident did take place and said, "What he told Ameesha was in very bad taste. Siddhartha has no control over his tongue."

Siddhartha was recently in news for passing sexist remark on Arti Singh on the show which didn't go down well with her brother Krushna Abhishek. He had said that he will confront Siddhartha, however, his wife Kashmera Shah was of different opinion.