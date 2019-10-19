Bigg Boss 13 has managed to keep its viewers entertained with its daily dose of drama, fights among inmates and of course the interesting tasks. Last week, viewers were left in shock when they witnessed two contestants - Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra - exiting during the double-elimination round.

And now, speculations are rife that the makers are set to bring in new twists on the show in the form of wildcard contestants. According to IWMBuzz, Koena, whose elimination created a lot of stir in social media, will be back as a wildcard contestant. This surely will cheer her fans as she was loved for her straight forward nature.

Besides Koena, Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav, popular actor Hussain Kuwajerwala, Ace of Space fame Pratik Sehajpal and Himanshi Khurana will apparently enter Bigg Boss 13 in the coming few weeks. If this turns out to be true, the wildcard entries will surely change the equation among the contestants, who are already inside the house.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Shukla has become the most controversial contestant of the season in just three weeks. The actor has been picking up nasty fights with the majority of his fellow contestants. In the previous episode (Friday, October 18), Siddharth and Shehnaz Gill were released from the jail and later Bigg Boss gave the nominated boys an opportunity to save themselves from this week's elimination.

While Paras Chhabra and Siddhartha Dey were one team, Abu Malik and Asim Riaz were part of the second team. Siddharth was made the moderator of the task but unfortunately, he ended up upsetting the inmates with his inefficiency as a moderator. The task brought out the worst in the inmates with everyone mud-slinging at each other.