With its four weeks to finale format, this season of Bigg Boss is definitely grabbing major headlines and how! Not only have the contestants upped their game but are also leaving no stone unturned for being in the spotlight in each episode. While two celebs – Daljeet Kaur and Koena Mitra - have already been eliminated from the show, it seems to be the time for a wild card contestant to enter.

As per reports, several names like Viraf Phiroze Patel, Rahil Azim and Anuj Saxena have been floating around as the probable wildcard entries. But Pooja Bedi's ex-boyfriend Hanif Hilal's name is coming out as the strongest possibility.

No season of Bigg Boss is complete without some Bihari tadka. After Nirahua and Monalisa, Bhojpuri actor and singing sensation, Khesari Lal Yadav might enter the house as a wild card entry. Several reports of the actor being finalised as the wildcard entry have been coming to the forefront but no official confirmation has come our way yet.

While it has only been two weeks, this season has already given the audience a few contestants to love and few to hate. Koena Mitra, who was hailed as one of the strongest contestants in this season of Bigg Boss, was eliminated from the show last weekend. Netizens came out in huge numbers to call out Koena Mitra's ouster as 'unfair' and even accused Salman Khan of being biased towards Shehnaz Gill.

Koena's friend Sofia Hayat came out in support of the actress and claimed that she was not voted out by the actual public but by the rigged system of the makers of the show. Koena too spoke about Salman being partial and told Spotboye, "I think Salman, his attitude and his behaviour towards me, was making things very obvious. I wasn't really shocked as somewhere I was expecting it. If you have seen the weekend ka vaar episode, you must have observed as to how he was defending the wrong people. He was defending their actions and his own action was in favour of their wrong actions."