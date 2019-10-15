Koena Mitra, who was hailed as one of the strongest contestants in this season of Bigg Boss, was eliminated from the show last weekend. Netizens came out in huge numbers to call out Koena's ouster as 'unfair' and even accused Salman Khan of being biased towards Shehnaz Gill.

Koena's friend, Sofia Hayat, came out in support of the actress and claimed that she was not voted out by the actual public voting but by the rigged system of the makers of the show. "I think Salman, his attitude and his behaviour towards me, was making things very obvious. I wasn't really shocked as somewhere I was expecting it. If you have seen the weekend ka vaar episode, you must have observed as to how he was defending the wrong people. He was defending their actions and his own action was in favour of their wrong actions. For example, Shehnaaz Gill mocking me, my work, appearance and acting skill. So, when you do it behind somebody's back, it is called bitching and making fun of that person. Sometimes people also came and told me about it. And when I told Shehnaaz, please show me these things, she would run. Eventually, I told Salman that she mocks at me and criticises me. He immediately defended her by saying that people are loving it. That was quite shocking for me as I don't think any Indian would love somebody indulging in mockery, personal attacks or judgments. Indians are not so weak," Koena told Spotboye in an interview.

"A lot of people can't handle fearless, strong, opinionated, independent women. Well, I said that in front of host Salman Khan also that aapko lagta hai ki Hindustan mein graceful, strong, valuable foundation walon ke liye fan following nahi hai? Kyuki andar bhi log yahi halla machate hain. To which he replied, 'For dignity there is another platform Koena'. So this means that Salman Khan gives an official statement that the show's platform doesn't command and demand dignity. So, I think now the nation has to decide what they actually want to see," she further added.