Sidharth Shukla, the most eligible bachelor of the Bigg Boss house this season, walked into the house as a favourite amongst all the girls. The actor, who had never done any household work before, was seen as a partner of the girls managing kitchen duty and tasks simultaneously.

We now hear that this weekend's sultani akhada will see the two Sidharth's against one another - Sidharth Shukla Vs. Sidharth Dey. And yes our very own Sidharth Shukla will emerge as a winner!

Earlier this week, netizens took the internet by a storm when Sidharth was tortured in the weekly task. The actor then went on to win hearts by complimenting the opposite team and showing respect towards the pain which women are able to endure!

Believe it or not, it looks like Sidharth is definitely winning a lot of hearts and already emerging as a favourite for many!

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had praised Sidharth's effortless presence in the house and had asked Rashami and Devoleena to be visible in the kitchen. Salman had said that despite working the least, Sidharth is seen by the cameras much more than them.

On the other hand, while Salman Khan asked Koena to buckle up and not take it easy inside the house, Koena Mitra has been lauded by Twitter for fair and undiplomatic stand on the issues inside the house. Not only did she win hearts when she performed the hospital task with ease but was also praised when she confronted Sidharth Dey on his fight with Rashami and Devoleena.

Hina Khan will be seen in tonight's episode of the Weekend Ka Vaar where she will give the contestants a choice to either choose the ration or choose to hear a message from their families and well-wishers. Hina Khan is the first celebrity to have joined Salman Khan in the weekend episode this season.