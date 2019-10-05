While Ameesha Patel and Siddharth Shukla are part of ongoing Bigg Boss 13, did you know about a spicy gossip about these two actors that was doing the rounds some years ago?

Siddharth has entered Bigg Boss house this season as one of the contestants, and on the other side, Ameesha plays a special role on the show as "Malkin of the house". Her role is to assign tasks to the contestants.

However, there was a time when the actor and the diva were rumoured to have gotten cozy with each other at a private party. Back in the year 2014, there were rumours that Siddharth and Ameesha had gotten so carried away while dancing at Manish Malhotra's birthday bash that they ended up kissing each other on the floor.

"Sidharth who attended the party was seen getting extra friendly with Ameesha and later they were seen getting cozy with each other," Daily Bhaskar had quoted a source as saying.

The publication had also contacted Siddharth, who however, had rubbished the rumours. "What? It's hilarious. I met her in the party, but this news is bizarre. I have met more than 100 people there, I am finding it funny to even talk about it," he had told the publication.

Well, the industry is filled with many such unconfirmed rumours and gossips, which are left for the people to decide if true or not.