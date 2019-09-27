Bigg Boss 13 is all set be aired from this Sunday, and while you all have been eagerly waiting to know the final list of contestants, we already have it. Although Bigg Boss 13 has no commoners this season, the show apparently failed to beat the grandeur of Nach Baliye 9 as far as the popularity and pay of majority of the contestants are concerned.

After a lot of right and wrong speculations, we have now got hold of the final list of Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Out of the total 12 contestants, few are well-known celebrities, while others are small-time artists.

Apparently, the money spent on contestants of Nach Baliye 9 is much more than that of Bigg Boss 13, making the former the most expensive Indian TV reality show of this year. "Nach Baliye turns to be the most expensive Indian reality show of the year. It has brought all popular and high paid celebs. Bigg Boss failed in the casting department. Apart from three to four celebs, rest are just artists," a source told International Business Times India.

On the other side, the celeb jodis on Nach Baliye 9 included: Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, Sourabh Raj Jain and Riddhima Jain, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke, Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli, Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar.

The same source also revealed the final list of Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Check it below:

Sidharth Shukla: Popular TV and film actor

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Well-known TV actress

Rashami Desai: Popular TV actress, and reportedly highest paid on the show.

Arti Singh: Television actress

Dalljiet Kaur: Television actress

Koena Mitra: Popular film actress

Abu Malik: Music composer and Anu Malik's younger brother.

Shehnaaz Gill: Model and singer

Mahira Sharma: Model and actress

Paras Chhabra: Winner of Splitsvilla 5

Shefali Bagga: Journalist

Asim Riaz: Model