As ardent fans of Bigg Boss are gearing up for the thirteenth season, the makers of the controversial reality TV show have promised to treat viewers with a lot of spicy gossip, numerous surprises and entertainment throughout the season.

Take a look at detailed information about Bigg Boss 13, which will be hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

Show Timing: Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on September 29 at 9 pm on Colors TV. The daily episodes will be telecasted at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday.

Theme: This year the theme of Bigg Boss 13 is 'museum'. The makers recently shared some of the pictures of the house on social media. A lot of pop art, colours and vibrant elements- erected from scratch - have been added to the house. For the unversed, the location of the set has been moved to Mumbai's Goregaon Film City from Lonavala. The Bigg Boss 13 house is also bigger than the previous sets.

Omung Kumar, who has designed the house said in a statement: "We've very carefully crafted each wall with elements that reflect contestants' ideologies that exemplify the game and its rules. There's a wall with caricatures of different emotions that denote various shades of a person and the roles they will play through their days of lock-in, hoping to be victorious. The house becomes a home for them and therefore we have balanced out quirky modules with hush toned furniture and bright lighting that will also boost moods and amplify the set-up well."

Where to watch online: Fans can watch the show online in Colors' video steaming platform VOOT. One can also download the VOOT app on your mobiles. In order to get detailed information regarding members of the house and their actions, one can follow the official Twitter handle and the Facebook page of Bigg Boss and Colors TV.

Contestants: Unlike the last couple of seasons that saw commoners participating along with celebrities, the thirteenth season will have only celebrities competing against each other to win the title.

While the final list of the contestants will be kept under wraps until the show goes on air, the latest promos of the show gave a sneak peek of actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla. Other rumoured contestants include Dalljiet Kaur, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Shivin Narang, Chunky Pandey, Aditya Narayan, Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia, Dayanand Shetty, Mugdha Godse and Mahika Sharma.