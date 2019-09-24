And it's that time of the year again! India's most popular reality show – Bigg Boss – is soon going to be back with its 13th season. At the grand launch of the reality show, the audience was in for a surprise with Ameesha Patel's presence.

Talking about her attendance at the launch and whether she would be one of the contestants, Ameesha Patel said, "You're going to see a lot of me on Bigg Boss." Further talking about Salman, she said, "He is absolutely the brand ambassador of a good human being."

Salman Khan said about the season: "While everyone says 13 is unlucky, it has been lucky for me. All good things happen on 13th for me. But this will be a tedha season." Not just that, Salman also poked fun at Puja Banerjee and Arjun Bijlani.

While Salman told Puja that she asked for too much of money and hence was not invited as a contestant, he told Arjun that since he makes a lot of money outside, he does not need to be a part of the house.

Salman Khan also did not leave a chance to mention his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani. During the launch, he cheekily asked Arjun Bijlani if he is related to Sangeeta in any way. This made the audience burst into laughter.

Talking about why the location has been shifted from Lonavala to Film city, Salman said, "While Lonavala and Khandala received a lot of tourism and employment because of Bigg Boss, it was a challenge to handle the huge team. At Filmcity, getting resources will become easier and there is cost-cutting too. It is also easy for the stars to travel when they come for promotion. But the road has heavy traffic in the evening so it will get difficult."