The first promo of Bigg Boss 13 has finally been released by the makers and it promises to bring new twists and turns in the new concept of the game inside the house.

Host Salman Khan, who is seen dressed as a station master in the promo, reveals that Bigg Boss 13 will feature only celebrity contestants, as reported earlier. He further says that the contestants will get a chance to reach the finale in just four weeks. He also added that this year, Bigg Boss 13 is quite twisted which may entertain viewers like never before.

Earlier, a tweet from Colors channel had created a storm on social media about the show's theme this year. The tweet had sparked speculations about Salman Khan hosted show to have a War theme inside the house.

Unlike previous seasons, Bigg Boss 13 house will be located in Mumbai and not Lonavla in order to attract more popular celebrities as contestants. The total prize money will reportedly be a whopping Rs 1 crore. For the last few seasons, the prize money had been around Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh only.

Meanwhile, Chunkey Pandey, Rajpal Yadav and Zareen Khan, who were supposed to be a part of the show, backed out from participating in Bigg Boss 13 as the makers were not ready to pay them as per their demands.

"Chunkey Panday, Rajpal Yadav and Zareen Khan, who asked for Rs 1 lakh per week, are being offered only Rs 50,000 per week. Coming to TV Queen Devoleena and Ankita, who asked more than Rs 80,000, have been offered only Rs 30,000," a source close to the Bigg Boss 13 team had told IBTimes India.

While the probable list of Bigg Boss 13 contestants has been doing the rounds of the industry for a while now, it remains to be seen who will be the final contestants on Salman Khan's show.