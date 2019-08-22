Contrary to earlier buzz, Bigg Boss 13 might not have too many popular celeb contestants on the show as the makers are not able to meet their monetary demands.

The makers of Bigg Boss initially planned to have some of the famous TV as well as Bollywood celebs on its 13th season. However, they have been now forced to replace some of the stars with lesser known faces as they are not able to pay them as per their demands.

Bollywood celebs like Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav and Zareen Khan were apparently ready to be a part of Bigg Boss 13, but now they backed out due to less money being offered than they expected.

From the Television world, stars like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mugdha Godse and Mahika Sharma were supposed to create drama inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, even they have now decided to give it a miss, considering the amount of money they have been offered.

"After a final meeting held in a 5 star hotel with the channel, those celebs have decided not to be locked in Bigg Boss house as the makers are not ready to pay as per their demands. Chunkey Panday, Rajpal Yadav and Zareen Khan, who asked for Rs 10 lakh per week, are being offered only Rs 50 lakh. Coming to TV Queen Devoleena and Ankita, who asked more than Rs 80,000, have been offered only Rs 30,000. Interestingly controversial queen Mahika Sharma, whom fans wanted on the show, got swapped by Mahira Sharma. Mahika demanded a huge amount to join the show," a little birdie close to the stars told International Business Times India.

The close further said that Mugdha Godse was offered half of the amount they had paid to her boyfriend in previous season. Even singer Aditya Narayan chose Indian Idol over Bigg Boss due to being dissatisfied with the remuneration..

"Now, viewers will see very limited glamour on the show as most of the contestants will be small time celebs from TV and other industry," the source added.