Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 is just two months away from television and slowly and steadily, the details about the controversial reality show are coming out. Earlier, it was reported that unlike previous seasons, Bigg Boss 13 house will be located in Mumbai and not Lonavla in order to attract more popular celebrities as contestants. And now, a tweet from Colors channel has created a storm on social media about the show's theme this year.

In a tweet, the channel asked Bigg Boss fans a question that if Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakkar were in the same season of Bigg Boss, who would win? But not just that, the channel had asked fans to reply the answer using a hastag '#BB13War'.

The tweet has now sparked speculations whether Salman Khan hosted show will be having a War theme inside the house. If the buzz turns out to be true, there's no doubt that the viewers will witness a new drama like never before.

Meanwhile, IBTimes India had recently revealed the names of the final 7 contestants on Bigg Boss 13. While Chunkey Pandey and Siddharth Shukla have already been confirmed to participate on the controversial show, Mugdha Godse, Rajpal Yadav, Aditya Narayan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mahika Sharma are supposed to join them in the mad house.

Unlike last few seasons, the total prize money of Bigg Boss 13 will be whopping Rs 1 crore to convince celebrities to join the reality show.. For the last few seasons, the prize money had been around Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh only.