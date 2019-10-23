Govinda and his wife, Sunita recently had a ball at the Kapil Sharma Show. The duo, who had come to promote their daughter Narmada's music video, not only made many candid revelations about each other but also tied the knot once again on the show.

However, one cannot deny the fact that the episode would have been much more fun and entertaining had Krushna been on it throughout. Krushna had revealed that since Sunita did not want him to be there when the two of them appeared, he completed his segment and left.

However, he also added that he had already patched up with Govinda and had even visited him. It was only Sunita who still had a problem with him. Talking about the same, Govinda told Bombay Times, "I was told by the team that Sunita Ii didn't want me to be a part of the segment featuring them. So, I appeared in a gig before their entry. It was sad and shocking, as my character (Sapna) is an integral part of the show."

"It's so sad that while Chi Chi mama (Govinda) doesn't want us to fight or talk about our issues in public, something like this has happened. Chi Chi mama and I patched up six months ago. I have been to his house a couple of times to meet him, and we are in touch. In fact, I met him in Dubai 20 days ago and he had asked me to mend ties with mami, but she still seems upset," he added.

Krushna Abhishek's wife, Kashmera Shah, who is known for being vocal about everything, told International Business Times, "I find it a little strange that they did not want Krushna at the time that they were on stage. I understand that Krushna is fabulous in comedy but he would not have overshadowed Govindaji. So why the insecurity?"

"But, of course, we can't control how others think, right? As far as I am concerned, I have distanced myself from people that involve themselves in such meaningless politics. I am too busy with the release of my first film and honestly, I have no time for people that sit at home and plot against my husband and me," added Kashmera.