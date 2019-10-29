The Bachchan Diwali bash was all about glitz, glamour and complete entertainment. Not just the film world, celebrities from the small screen also made their presence felt flaunting their fashionable best. One of the most popular names from the entertainment industry, Archana Puran Singh, also attended the party.

Archana looked absolutely stunning in a beautiful Mohini Chabria outfit. For the event, Archana wore a traditional pink kurta and paired it up with a beautiful skirt and dupatta. The red and golden work on her attire went very well with the Diwali theme. Archana attended the bash with husband Parmeet Sethi and son Anshuman Sethi. While husband Parmeet Sethti opted for a blue pathani suit, son Anshuman rocked an asymmetrical black kurta and dhoti look.

"Nobody throws a Diwali bash quite like the Bachchans!! Celebrations at the legendary Bachchan Diwali party. #aboutlastnight✨ Bollywood indeed felt like one happy family last night! Thank you @amitabhbachchan @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and Jayaji for the love, warmth and hospitality! Always an honour and a pleasure," (sic) wrote Archana while sharing the photos from the event.

It is not just at the party that Archana brought her fashion game on. On Kapil's show too Archana wows everyone with her exquisite collection of gowns and dresses. Many fans and young girls asked Archana where she gets those beautiful gowns from. Archana had even made a video stressing on how her stylist works day and night to bring together things for her.

While sharing a video, Archana had written, "New York Diaries Day 2: kitne log (of course mostly female) poochhte hain ki aap apne show ki dresses kahan se laati hain? So here's a glimpse of where I shop for #tkss #mystylistmacys #newyorkshoppingspree My personal stylist Olena has kept these gowns and dresses aside ...ek mahine pehle se woh ek ek karke mere liye dresses collect kar rahi thi so that I can just walk in and try them out... Not just dresses, she's kept shoes, sandals, jewellery also picked out and ready. Sweet. And hard working. Efficient. Just the way I like my people to be. And how I also try to be. Always. #lovemywork #shoppingforworkclothes"

We might have missed the presence of Navjot Singh Sidhu from the Kapil Sharma Show, but Archana Puran Singh has definitely saved the show with her loud laughter and magnetic personality. Archana Puran Singh's impeccable dressing style on the show and off it often turns heads.