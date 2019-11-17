Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh's funny banter on The Kapil Sharma Show has always left the viewers in splits.

In one of the latest episodes that had the cast of Motichoor Chaknachoor gracing the show, everyone including Nawazuddin Siddique and Athiya Shetty shared their little secrets. But it was Archana who revealed a tad more from her personal lives.

While Nawazuddin said that he lied to his girlfriend many times, Kapil too revealed that he used to lie to his girlfriend that his father was an ACP although in reality, he was a head constable.

Archana's hilarious revelation

Archana, who is married to popular actor Permeet Sethi, said that she and Parmeet were once caught romancing in a car by a police constable, who knocked on their car window. Scared to face the police official, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress lied that they were a married couple. This cute revelation left everyone laughing out loud.

Archana's social media posts

Archana, who has been part of many Bollywood movies and TV shows, is quite active on social media and often gives her fans a glimpse of her life through her Instagram posts. Sometime ago, she shared a picture of herself with husband Parmeet from younger days and revealed that it was love at first sight for both of them. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Jab we met! #throwbackromance #loveatfirstsight #unforgettablemoments❤️ #mwah @iamparmeetsethi ❤❤❤ Some things never change... Still treasure the time we have today."

Kapil's team make fun of Archana

Archana had earlier said that although the team go beyond the script to pull her leg or crack jokes on her, they apologise or hug her immediately after the cameras go off. She, however, admits that on camera they cross all limits to make the audience laugh.