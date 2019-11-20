While the bond between the team of The Kapil Sharma Show is so strong that they can crack jokes at one another and still get away with it, but, for the fans, it is not the same. While Kapil Sharma's jokes often leave us in splits, this time he seems to have overdone it. And the recent episode featuring Pagalpanti team is proof of that.

Kapil's jokes on Archana

Ever since Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda graced the weekend episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, netizens have urged and requested Kapil Sharma to put an end to body shaming Archana Puran Singh. Fans of the show and netizens have alleged that Kapil Sharma has gone beyond the limit in the recent episode and they didn't enjoy it.

While ever since Archana Puran Singh has joined the show as the celebrity judge replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu, we have always seen the team cracking jokes at her laughter, her style and her physique. While Archana doesn't seem to mind it at all and enjoys hearty laughter over it, her well-wishers and fans of the show now think otherwise.

Fans call out Kapil over crass jokes

From saying that she doesn't get paid to listen to these insults to demeaning her over her physique, fans have called out Kapil Sharma and the team to refrain from doing so in future. "Dear @KapilSharmaK9 it's a humble request please give some respect to @apshaha #ArchanaPuranSingh I know its comedy but the way u comment on her it looks so bad मन ऊठ जाता है please it's a request I don't think she gets paid to listen your insults @SonyTV," "Me neither. I was watching the Ritesh, Anil & John episode and it didn't evoke any laughter. I got annoyed at how much they were demeaning the audience members and even Archana for no reason, on her body or how feminine she is," were some of the tweets after the episode aired.

"I committed a sin by staying glued to the TV for 5mins, just to watch John Abraham on Kapil Sharma's show, but these degraded humans are still garnering TRPs by shaming and joking abt ArchanaPuranSingh's physique on that show. It is 2019, where is the intellect, how is this Okay?," "I stopped watching @KapilSharmaK9 pathetic shows ages back. He used to humiliate his audience to no end and most of his jokes with/abt his stage wife was either sexist or degrading!!" were some other comments.

Will Kapil Sharma or Archana Puran Singh address these comments or will they continue with the same flow remains to be seen.