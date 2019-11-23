After being touted as the most entertaining family show on Indian television, Krushna Abhishek wants the audience to not think of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as a family show anymore. Surprised? So were we, until we heard what exactly did he have to say.

We all know that The Kapil Sharma Show is incomplete with Krushna's character – Sapna's jibes at herself and the guests. Something similar happened on this weekend's Kapil Sharma Show too featuring the world famous Wadali brothers. In an interaction with Kapil, Krushna Abhishek reveals the reason behind the show being called a 'family show' and why it is not one anymore.

Why not a family show anymore?

In a video shared by Archana Puran Singh, we saw her husband, Parmeet Sethi also sitting among the audience. Taking a dig at Parmeet, Krushna said that everyone used to call the Kapil Sharma Show as a family show because everyone used to sit at home with the entire family to watch it. However, now that family is coming to the sets to watch the show, it shouldn't be called family show anymore.

Archana's BTS videos

Archana Puran Singh had shared sneak peek of the episode on Instagram and wrote, "Guess who gave a surprise visit on the Kapil Sharma Show this weekend? Watch the Wadali Brothers stir up a musical storm this weekend on #TKSS #thekapilsharmashow (sic)"

Sharing a picture of herself dressed up in a beautiful saree for the episode, Archana had written, "So sweet the sunshine kiss of a black and white saree!#eternalgraceofasaree #sareelove #indiangrace #traditionallook #lovemylook #mirrorworkcholi"

The Kapil Sharma Show has been in the top ten list ever since it started. However, with Bigg Boss entering the charts this week, the show was pushed to the tenth spot. Bigg Boss has pushed down the Kapil Sharma Show to the tenth spot with 4833 impressions. The show was at the ninth spot last week.

Netizens irked with Kapil

Ever since Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda graced the weekend episode last week of The Kapil Sharma Show, netizens have urged and requested Kapil Sharma to put an end to body shaming Archana Puran Singh. Fans of the show and netizens have alleged that Kapil Sharma has gone beyond the limit in the recent episode and they didn't enjoy it. While Archana doesn't seem to mind it at all and enjoys hearty laughter over it, her well-wishers and fans of the show now think otherwise.