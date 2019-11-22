Let's take a look at the latest TRP report

Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya, which was at the top spot for the last several weeks, has continued its glorious run and again reclaimed the top spot with 7271 impressions.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya, which was dropping down for the last few weeks, has again bounced back and taken up the second spot with 6835 impressions. The show was at the third spot last week.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka, which was at the sixth spot last week has taken up the third spot this week with 6835 impressions.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which was at the second spot last week with 6546 impressions has come down to the fourth spot with 6496 impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Asha Negi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which had taken up the fourth spot last week has dropped down a point and is at the fifth spot this week with 6477 impressions.

Choti Sardarrni: The show which made an entry into the top ten of the chart in its debut week and even grabbed the top spot soon has taken up the sixth spot this week with 6450 impressions. From the top spot the show had slipped down to the fifth spot with 5996 impressions last week. The unique storyline of the show and fabulous acting by the lead pair is keeping the show maintain its momentum and popularity among the audience.

Dance Plus season 5: Dance Plus season 5 has taken up the seventh place this week with 5952 impressions.

Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan's KBC which was at the seventh spot with 5482 impressions last week has slid down further and taken up the eighth spot this week with 5043 impressions.

Bigg Boss 13: After almost half of the show getting over, Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss has finally managed to land in top 10. The show is finally in the top 10 list with 4953 impressions.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Bigg Boss has pushed down the Kapil Sharma Show to the tenth spot with 4833 impressions. The show was at the ninth spot last week.