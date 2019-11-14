The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 11 saw a politician leaving the show quickly after he answered a political question incorrectly, despite having used two of his lifelines.

Sarabjeet Singh Makkar, a politician from Lucknow, took the hot seat on Wednesday (November 13) episode of the popular game show. But, unfortunately, his wrong move cost him a big deal.

Makkar, who revealed on the show that he was in Indian Navy and joined politics in 2006, managed to answer the first few questions correctly but got stuck in the Rs 1,60,000 question. The question asked by host Amitabh Bachchan was: "Which of these chief ministers is not an alumnus of the Doon School, Dehradun?"

To get the answer right, the KBC 11 contestant opted for his first lifeline '50-50'. The options left were: Amarinder Singh and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

When he realised he was unsure of the correct answer despite using the lifeline, Makkar chose to go for another lifeline 'Audience Poll' and the audience voted for Amarinder Singh. Unfortunately, the audience too got the answer wrong and Makkar had to leave the show with mere Rs 10,000.

'Audience poll' lifeline

Rarely does the audience go wrong in any season of KBC and Big B too agreed that contestants usually get help after using the 'audience poll' lifeline.

A few weeks ago, another contestant had to quit the game show after he used the 'expert advice' lifeline and to everyone's surprise, the expert didn't know the correct answer. The expert advised the contestant to quit the show as a wrong answer would make him lose a lot of money. The contestant left the show with total prize money of Rs 6,40,000.