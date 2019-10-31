Not a single year goes by when Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati does not chart in the top ten list of the TRP race. Apart from the presence of superstar Amitabh Bachchan as the host of the quiz show, what makes the show stand apart is his witty humour and real-life references.

From talking about his struggling days, divulging secrets about his kids Abhishek and Shweta, to mentioning details about his marital life with Jaya Bachchan; Amitabh Bachchan's personal take on the show is what lifts it up a notch.

Something similar happened recently when Amitabh posed a question at a contestant. In Wednesday night's episode, one of the questions for the contestant was – "Which of these words also means 'gold' or 'golden' in Sanskrit?" The options were Hema, Leela, Jaya and Sushma.

Amitabh Bachchan informed the contestant later that the correct answer is Hema. He also added that "Hema also means 'earth' or a beautiful woman. That's why Hema Malini was named Hema." However, Bachchan added that they shall not discuss the rest of the names. Amitabh Bachchan's wife, Jaya's name was also there in the options and his refusal to talk about those names left everyone in the audience in splits.

Contestants on the show often tell Big B how big a fan they are of him, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. They also admire him and his family on the show. While Amitabh Bachchan always feels happy upon listening to the fan stories, a few days back, he wasn't that amused.

Bachchan was left quite disappointed when a contestant couldn't stop praising Aishwarya on the show. During the episode, Bachchan asked the contestant named Pooja Jha to name a film that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai as siblings. Pooja, being an admirer of Aishwarya, started raving about her beauty.

Watching Pooja praise Aishwarya in front of him, Bachchan couldn't resist himself from replying to in a humorous way. "I am disappointed that you didn't compliment my eyes but I will convey this to her," he said.

Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to hospital on October 15 this year and discharged on October 18. After coming out of the hospital Big B had taken to social media to talk about his weight loss. He wrote, "They tell me there is a loss of weight since the last few days. True. It's almost 5 kgs, which is just so fantastic for me. A lightness in the step, a controlled and sparse diet and the hours of rest developed to the optimum."

"Many among the Ef (extended family) would be delighted with the news, that is if they genuine in their concern and care. But it is well known that that is a given and my regard and affection for them that advise, I do take them seriously. So and then in a short burst of excited cheer a rather rapid run onto the set of KBC .. the imagery being smudged, because .. ahem .. I was just too fast for the lens," he said.