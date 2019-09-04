Our film industry has seen many stepmoms and stepkids. While few share a warm bond, there are many who see eye-to-eye. Let's take a look at Bollywood's popular stepmother-stepchildren duos and the equation they share with each other.

Sridevi: It is not a secret that both Arjun Kapoor and Anshula didn't share a good equation with Sridevi, till the time she was alive. However, when Sridevi passed away in an unfortunate incident, Arjun and Anshula not only supported their father but also stood rock solid behind Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's two daughters – Janhvi and Khushi. On his appearance on Koffee with Karan, Arjun had said that for him Sridevi will just remain his father's wife and nothing more.

Hema Malini: It's difficult to understand the equation Deol brothers share with their step-mother Hema Malini. While the Deol brothers were absent from both Esha and Ahana's wedding, when Hema met with an accident, Sunny stood by her side. At the launch of her book, Hema had said, "Everyone wonders what kind of a relationship we (she and Sunny) are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary he (Sunny) is always there, along with Dharam ji, especially when this accident happened."

Kareena Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor is not only an incredible mother but an even amazing stepmother. From praising Sara's acting abilities to bonding big time with Ibrahim Ali, Kareena gets along like a house-on-fire with these two kids. Sara had said on Koffee with Karan, "I feel that everybody has been very clear with me, vis-a-vis the equations. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says, 'Look, you have a great mother. What I want is for us to be able to be friends.' My father also never said, 'This is your second mother' or made it uncomfortable in any way."

Helen: For all those who know the Khan family, know for sure that Helen shares a strong bond with all the Khan brothers and sisters. From celebrating festivals together to attending events; Helen treats them all like her own child. Though the Khan clan was initially not very fond of Helen, they slowly warmed up to her upon realising that she meant only good for them.

Shabana Azmi: Farhan Akhtar and Shabana Azmi may have fundamentally different views but share a warm and cordial equation. Shabana had once said on Koffee with Karan that she never tried to project herself as his mom and that could be the reason why they share a friendly equation now.

Kiran Rao – Ira and Junaid, Supriya Pathak – Shahid Kapoor, Soni Razdan – Pooja and Rahul Bhatt are some of the popular stepmom and stepkids pair in Bollywood who share a great bond.