The 2000s was a decade that changed everything for Bollywood. From actresses who carried the film on their shoulders to actors accepting to play second fiddles; the entire decade brought about a massive change in the way the industry functioned and was perceived. Let's take a look at the top actresses of the decade and how they have transformed over the years.

Kareena Kapoor: Kareena made her debut with JP Dutta's Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan in 2000. She had also won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Female. Kareena continues to remain one of the most sought after and bankable actresses of the industry today.

Bipasha Basu: Bipasha made her debut with Abbas- Mustan's suspense-thriller Ajnabee in 2001. She had also won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Female. Though we don't get to see her much onscreen, the fan following and acclaim Bipasha received, is difficult to match till date.

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra made her debut with Anil Sharma's Hero: Love Story of a Spy opposite Sunny Deol in 2003 in a supporting role. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for Andaaz opposite Akshay Kumar, directed by Raj Kanwar.

Katrina Kaif: Katrina kick-started her career with Kaizad Gustad's Boom which fared badly at the box-office. However, with films like Namastey London, Rajeneeti, Ek Tha Tiger and the recent one being Zero; Katrina has created a strong foothold for herself in the industry.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika probably had no clue that she would turn out to be the top actress of the industry, when she had made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. With films like Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat; Deepika has not only emerged as the top actress of the country but is also the highest paid actress we have in the industry today.

Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. With films like I Hate Love Storys, Raanjhana and Neerja; Sonam has carved a niche for herself in the industry.

Vidya Balan: Vidya Balan is another actress who made everyone sit upright and take notice of this new talent on the block. Right with her first film Parineeta, Vidya had given a taste of what she was capable of to the audience. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Female for Parineeta.