Touted as the biggest and most prestigious fashion show, the Lakme Fashion Week saw the who's who of the industry walking the ramp in some sleek and stunning outfits. From Hardik Pandya to Kareena Kapoor, a number of A-listers from various industries walked the ramp, showcasing the designer's creativity and imagination. Let's take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan brought an end to the gala event by walking the ramp for Gauri & Nainika in a black ensemble with an exaggerated tail and net details. Kareena had also walked the ramp for the designer duo earlier in an exaggerated red outfit.

Talking about it, Kareena told PTI, "Walking each season again feels very special. Thanks to Lakme I'm getting a chance to strut for the best of the best. This feels more special because of Gauri and Nainika. We embody the power of women. The freedom of what women want, whether it's (about) being married, wanting to work, wanting to make your voice heard."

Malaika Arora walked the ramp for designer duo Diya and Rajvvir. Malaika took our breaths away with a maroon high-slit dress with ruffled butterfly sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Kangana Ranaut turned showstopper for Disha Patil wearing a blue lehenga with intricate traditional designs and a satin blouse.

Shilpa Shetty turned showstopper for designer Punit Balana flaunting her curves in a beautiful golden lehenga and matching blouse.

Genelia D'souza too walked the ramp after a long gap of five years and said, "I am excited to be walking for Jalan. I feel her collection, Banji, is for the modern Indian bride who loves details and intricate craftsmanship and most importantly they are lightweight and easy to carry."

Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Patani, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Arjun Kapoor were some of the other celebs who rocked the ramp with their confident walk and impeccable outfits.

While Ayushmann Khurrana and Disha Patani walked the ramp for designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Arjun Kapoor looked dapper flaunting Kunal Rawal's creation.

Ananya Panday too made her ramp debut by walking for designers Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta.