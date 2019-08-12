The producers of the dance reality show, Dance India Dance, must have expected to shatter all TRP records when they decided to bring in Kareena Kapoor as a judge on their show. Kareena Kapoor, who is seen for the first time on a small screen as a judge, was expected to bring some fireworks to the reality show but, unfortunately, nothing of that sort seems to have happened as yet.

The show has not only not been able to feature in top 10 of the weekly TRP list but, is also not making enough headlines. There were rumours of the diva being paid the highest amount for any female celebrity on small-screen. And if a TOI report is to be believed, the diva is getting paid a whopping Rs 3 crore per episode.

Recently, in an interview with The Indian Express, Kareena had spoken candidly, "You need to put a lot of hard work, especially on television. So definitely, the pay package has to be a good amount. And when a male judge can get it, why not a female judge? Also, it's the first time that a mainstream actress has forayed into TV and a dance reality show at this point in her career. So, I think I have got what I completely deserve for the hours I will put in."

In Kareena Kapoor's absence, sister Karisma and friend Malaika had taken up the role of the judge for a weekend. However, Kareena, who is a bankable star is not able to meet the expectations on small screen.

There were also the reports of Salman Khan charging a humongous Rs 31 crore per weekend for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. And now, Kareena's fee makes her the second highest paid celebrity on small screen.