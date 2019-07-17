After rumours of Salman Khan charging a humongous Rs 31 crore per weekend, the fee Kareena Kapoor Khan is charging for Dance India Dance season 7 will probably give you a heart attack.

Kareena Kapoor has been managing her personal life and professional life like a pro! From enjoying her vacation with family in London, to travelling back-and-forth for working as the judge of the dance reality show every weekend, Kareena is truly on a roll! There were rumours of the diva being paid the highest amount for any female celebrity on small-screen. And if a TOI report is to be believed, the diva is getting paid a whopping Rs 3 crore per episode.

Recently, in an interview with The Indian Express, Kareena had spoken candidly, "You need to put a lot of hard work, especially on television. So definitely, the pay package has to be a good amount. And when a male judge can get it, why not a female judge? Also, it's the first time that a mainstream actress has forayed into TV and a dance reality show at this point in her career. So, I think I have got what I completely deserve for the hours I will put in."

In Kareena Kapoor's absence, sister Karisma had taken up the role of the judge for a weekend. Malaika Arora is also rumoured to have taken Kareena's place for an episode.

As per reports, Salman Khan would be taking home a massive Rs 31 crore per weekend (two episodes) for the 13th season of Bigg Boss. Though it's not a confirmed report but receiving this amount would mean that the actor would get somewhere around Rs 403 crore for the entire duration of the show which will have 13 weekends.