Diljit Dosanjh has often expressed his love and admiration for Kareena Kapoor Khan whom he had shared screen with in Udta Punjab. But Diljit made Kareena upset when he appeared on her show Dance India Dance 7 to promote his upcoming film Arjun Patiala along with Kriti Sanon.

When Diljit and Kareena met on the show, Bebo complained that Diljit doesn't talk to her much despite being her biggest fan boy. To which, Diljit replied to her saying that fans don't talk much to their idols when they meet them.

Bringing out the Punjabi munda in him, Diljit was seen performing bhangra moves on Dance India Dance stage and Kareena was seen cheering for him.

Interestingly, Diljit had recently released a single which was dedicated to Kareena along with his Hollywood crush Kylie Jenner. Kareena had thanked Diljit for the honour and even admitted that she was his fan. Diljit was delighted to see Kareena showering praise on him.

After Udta Punjab, Diljit and Kareena will now be seen together in Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

On the work front, Kareena had been busy shooting for Angrezi Medium in London which also stars Irrfan Khan.