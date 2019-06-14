It is no secret that Diljit Dosanjh is a huge fan of Kylie Jenner as he never shies away from expressing his love for the international diva. While the Punjabi actor dreams to meet her on day, he has apparently found a "local" Kylie.

Diljit is going to be seen sharing screen space with actress Neeru Bajwa in the movie Shadaa. Like many of her fans, Diljit too feels that Neeru looks much like Kylie.

In an interaction with Bollywoodlife, where the two stars responded to some fan messages, Diljit said that he feels Neeru is a look-alike of Kylie. He made the comment after a fan in a message said that Neeru looks like Kylie. Diljit then replied to it saying, "Although I never said this before, Neeru actually looks like Kylie".

The actress then joined in saying that she would then take all the compliments that Diljit pours on Kylie on herself. Well, before being fortunate enough to meet the real Kylie, Diljit can at least be happy to have worked with an actress, who according to many looks like the Hollywood beauty.

Talking about the film Shadaa, Diljit will be for the first time be seen playing the character of a photographer. It is a romantic comedy film that is slated to be released on June 21.