Karisma Kapoor has replaced Kareena Kapoor Khan as Dance India Dance 7 judge for an upcoming episode of the dance reality show after the latter failed to shoot for her portion due to prior commitments.

The Kapoor sisters recently ringed in Karisma's 45th birthday in London where Kareena is shooting for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium also starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. And since Kareena is busy shooting for the film, Karisma stepped in to fill in the shoes of her BFF to judge the dance show along with choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar.

Kareena had confirmed the news of Karisma replacing her on the show and asked viewers to shower love on her sister and miss her while she is away. It was reported earlier that the remuneration per episode for Kareena was touted to be one of the highest in the field and the actress would be the highest paid actress to judge a reality show if the deal was sealed.

Karisma has already shot for the episode on July 3 in Mumbai and had also shared a few photographs of her appearance on the show. Wearing a thigh-high slit pink coloured gown by Zara Umrigar, Karisma was seen shaking a leg on the stage with her hair tied in a ponytail.

Take a look.