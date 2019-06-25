Karisma Kapoor, who celebrates her 45th birthday on June 25, posted a stunning bikini picture on Instagram.

The former actress is seen flaunting her curves in a black bikini, while posing by the side of a pool. She captioned the photo, "Love urself at every age #nofilter #birthdaymood". Clearly Karisma is celebrating her big day in the best way possible.

Karisma is not someone to post such sizzling pictures on social media. She does not share such photos generally, but she seems to be being in a mood to do whatever she wants to on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Karisma celebrated her birthday last night with BFFs Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Malaika posted a number of photos on Instagram that showed the girl gang having a gala time together.

After being off from the big screen for a long time, Karisma will soon be seen in a web series titled Mentalhood. Based on parenting, the show will be aired soon.