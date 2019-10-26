After reports of health scare, Amitabh Bachchan was back on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and continued to charm the audience with his inimitable humour. There had been many times when contestants on the hot seat tell the megastar how much they admire her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But this time, Bachchan was left quite disappointed when a contestant couldn't stop praising Aishwarya on the show.

During the episode, Bachchan asked the contestant named Pooja Jha to name a film that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai as siblings. Pooja, being an admirer of Aishwarya, couldn't make any mistake to give the right answer which is Josh. And since it couldn't have been a better time to express her admiration for Aishwarya, she told Bachchan that she is a big of his daughter-in-law and complimented her eyes.

Watching Pooja praise Aishwarya in front of him, Bachchan couldn't resist himself from replying to in a humourous way. "I am disappointed that you didn't compliment my eyes but I will convey this to her," he said.

Meanwhile, after getting discharged from the hospital, Bachchan has lost five kilos of weight and he says it is fantastic for him.

Amitabh on his blog wrote: "They tell me there is a loss of weight since the last few days. True. It's almost 5 kgs, which is just so fantastic for me."

"A lightness in the step, a controlled and sparse diet and the hours of rest developed to the optimum. Many among the Ef (extended family) would be delighted with the news, that is if they genuine in their concern and care. But it is well known that that is a given and my regard and affection for them that advise, I do take them seriously. So..." he added.

She continued, ".. and then in a short burst of excited cheer a rather rapid run onto the set of KBC .. the imagery being smudged, because .. ahem .. I was just too fast for the lens."

Big B was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on October 18. The veteran actor was reportedly admitted to the hospital since October 15 (Tuesday). Sources had said the veteran actor had been hospitalised for check-up.

On the Bollywood front, Bachchan will next be seen in the movies Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo and Jhund.

(With IANS Inputs)