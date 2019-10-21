The world was at her feet when Aishwarya Rai won the prestigious Miss World title in 1994 at the tender age of 21. Mesmerized with her beauticious looks and intelligent mind, she was soon bombarded with film offers which was like a dream come true for her. She managed her own work along with the help of her mother and she was even considered as a tough trader by a lot of producers.

She soon went on to become one of the most desirable and successful actors after spending a few years in the industry even though with average hits to her name until Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam happened in 1999.

So when Simi Garewal asked Aishwarya on her talk show in 1999 about who she thinks is the most sexiest and gorgeous man, she couldn't think of anyone but Salman Khan at that point of time. She thought Salman was pretty handsome and photogenic.

It was also the same year when Aishwarya and Salman started seeing each other and eventually fell in love while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's hit emotional love drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship has been and will remain the most talked about and controversial affairs in the Bollywood industry.