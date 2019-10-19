As much as it's difficult to be in the spotlight, what celebrities often find more disturbing is their loved ones of children being followed by the paparazzi. Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar have spoken about how camerapersons should leave their children. And now, Aishwarya too has weighed in.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Aishwarya Rai said, "Protect is the keyword, and it's the natural instinct of every parent. There's no getting away from this; it is who we are. And we'll be like this, I like saying, till my last breath. Having said that, however much we would like to discuss it, it's not going away. This is the way of our chosen life, this is part of our industry. Thanks to smartphones, everyone is paparazzi. I think intruding on someone's privacy was, and always will be, an uncomfortable situation. For us, it's probably weird because we have lived in a world where it wasn't there. She's born into a world where it's only been there. Fortunately, I'm able to so far keep a twinkle in her eye."

However, Aishwarya also added that since both the media and the celebrities have to co-exist, requesting them always does the work. She added, "With paparazzi, we can engage on a human level in requesting, some semblance of sanity around children. If they're too loud, you can ask them to tone it down, because they're not going to go away and we aren't going to disappear from the face of the Earth."

Aishwarya Rai who has been roped in for the Hindi version of Maleficent told Scoopwhoop, "Within the same week of watching Maleficent and feeling the film truly, one night, I was putting Aradhya to bed and setting the alarm on my phone, when I see this message pop up asking me to do Maleficent's voice-over. It just made me go what? I mean after all these years, that's the day I chose to watch it, and then two days later I get this request? It felt as if a divine force was trying to say "kar lo". You know that little nudge? And Aradhya's eyes lit up when I said the word Maleficent. And she was like "You are being asked for that?" And looking at her, my eyes lit up too but then I told her now it bedtime so I'll address this tomorrow morning."

Well, we can't wait to see and hear Aishwarya Rai in the iconic role. Can you?