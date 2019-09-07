One look at Aishwarya Rai and you would know why she is one of the world's most beautiful women. With impeccable acting skills that broke all moulds and beauty that can possibly never find a match; Aishwarya has always been a favourite of the masses and the classes. From people in the film industry to the aam janta, Aishwarya has always managed to make everyone skip a heartbeat every time she enters the screen.

It has been almost three decades that Aishwarya has been a part of the industry, and the male attention has always been inevitable. However, not the one to wash her dirty linen in public, Aishwarya has always held herself with utmost grace and dignity.

In an old interview, on being asked about how she manages the male attention she gets, Aishwarya had said, "I don't play up to anyone, and I'm certainly not a tease. I don't need to bat my eyelashes at any hero. I relate to men almost in an asexual manner. I've never been violently attracted to a guy at first sight, it's just not my thing. I need to know a guy over a period of time to get serious. Relationships can get emotionally exhausting, and I know when I'm in love, I'll give it my all. I can't get into a frivolous relationship or a fly-by-night-affair. I'm not mentally attuned to all that," as reported by Cosmopolitan.

In the same interview, talking about if her beauty ever came in the way of showcasing her acting talent, Aishwarya had said, "Look, I can't fight the looks I've been born with. If I'm blessed with good looks, so be it. But for Pete's sake, don't knock my hard work, my professionalism. I'm only three-films-old. I haven't given any of my directors any reason to complain."

Even in those days, Aishwarya was the perfect combination of beauty with brains. And the same continues till date.